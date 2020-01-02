Wesley Centre Concerts Evening Concert – Julien Brocal

Date/Time
Date(s) - 29/02/2020
7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location
Wesley Centre

Oxford St
Harrogate

HG1 1PP


Julien Brocal (France) returns to Harrogate to give an evening concert prior to his London debut at the Wigmore Hall. He will be performing:

English Suite No. 3 in G minor BWV808 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Piano Sonata in B flat K333 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
24 Preludes Op. 28 Fryderyk Chopin (1810-1849)

Admission £16. For ticket sales please contact the Wesley Centre office 01423 509917/admin@wesleycentreharrogate.org.uk or Andrew Hitchen 01423 883618/a.hitchen81@gmail.com





