Wesley Centre Concerts Evening Concert – Julien Brocal

Date/Time
Date(s) - 29/02/2020
7:30pm - 10:00pm
Location
Wesley Centre
Oxford St
Harrogate
HG1 1PP
Julien Brocal (France) returns to Harrogate to give an evening concert prior to his London debut at the Wigmore Hall. He will be performing:
English Suite No. 3 in G minor BWV808 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Piano Sonata in B flat K333 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
24 Preludes Op. 28 Fryderyk Chopin (1810-1849)
Admission £16. For ticket sales please contact the Wesley Centre office 01423 509917/admin@wesleycentreharrogate.org.uk or Andrew Hitchen 01423 883618/a.hitchen81@gmail.com