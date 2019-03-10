Loading Map.... Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10/03/2019

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

50 Bond End

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG5 9AL



A new wellness festival is coming to Knaresborough in March.

It is being organised by Jay Kelly and Annie Wilkinson-Gill. It is being held at Henshaws.

Jay Kelly is the Owner of Luna Treatment Rooms & Baby Alchemy. Working with women on all aspects of Reproductive Health, with Mizan Therapy, Hypnotherapy & EFT.

Annie Wilkinson-Gill is the owner of The Crystal Buddha, a specialist Crystal & Globally inspired Holistic shop – an independent business, with a shop that has been open around 7 years on Knaresborough High Street – quite a quest to still be standing in the Knaresborough business climate!

Jay said: Myself and Annie are both big advocates for people looking after their wellbeing, be it physical, emotional, spiritually… and wanted to put together a Wellness Festival in Knaresborough. Not only is it encouraging people taking care of themselves, looking after their wellbeing, but we also want to support local business, as well as local causes. We decided to host it Henshaws, as it then supports their cause. We are doing a raffle and gathering donations for 2 other local initiatives. The Red Box Project, of course! But also Our Angels (supporting those who are dealing with baby loss.) We have stalls of holistic goodies to buy (Crystals, jewellery, salt lamps, candles, natural toiletries, ethically produced clothing and books.

Treatments, such as massages, reflexology, iridology, reiki, readers. We have taster workshops on all through the day – yoga, Gong Sound Bath, Forest Bathing (nature meditation out in the woods), Shamanic workshop, various talks, and I will be running a Womb Workshop, talking about dealing with menstrual and reproductive health.

We have an award-winning Henna Artist with us for the day.

Jay added: Our aim is to make this a family friendly Holistic Fair by holding it at Henshaws, and having family yoga tasters, as well as adult only yoga courses.

Stall allocation are now full, but they are now in search of kind and generous raffle prizes, to raise money for our chosen causes.

Entry is free.

There will be a small fee for attending the workshops or therapies.

Page: https://www.facebook.com/KnaresboroughWellFest

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/827756890900463/

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/knaresborough-wellness-festival-tickets-54917690290







