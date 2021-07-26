Date/Time

27/07/2021

7:00pm - 8:30pm

Apostolic Life Ministries would like to invite you to join us in WAR ROOM Intercessory Prayer every 2 weeks (or monthly if you prefer) as we pray for divine protection and to battle against spiritual wickedness in high places that are attacking our homes, our communities, and our nations.

Our first WAR ROOM Intercessory Prayer meeting is scheduled for 27 July 2021, 7:00 – 8:30 PM (UK time). Access to this FREE event can be found on Eventbrite by clicking on this link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/war-room-intercessory-prayer-tickets-163641601435

Will you answer the call to come together and pray for the needs of our communities, and our nations? If so, please consider this your personal invitation to join us in WAR ROOM Intercessory Prayer!