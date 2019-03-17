Voices across the Water – charity concert given by US and UK youth choirs

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 17/03/2019
12:00am - 4:00pm

Location
Church of St Wilfrid, Harrogate

Duchy Rd
Harrogate
Yorkshire
HG1 2EY


VOICES ACROSS THE WATER

Newsome Chorus from Florida, USA combines with Brackenfield School Choir in Harrogate to perform a programme of songs from both sides of the Atlantic. Two award-winning youth choirs will join together on Sunday 17 March 2019 at 3pm to perform a concert of choral delights in the glorious surroundings of the grade 1 listed, St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.
A programme of songs from Yorkshire to Africa will be performed
The programme includes :
The Rhythm of Life/I Got Rhythm
Medley for Yorkshire
Memories of the Great War
Songs from Stage and Screen
I Sing Because I’m Happy – Arr.Rollo Dillworth
Indodana – Arr. Michael Barrett
Down to the Water to Pray – Arr. Larry Harris
Sleep – Eric Whitacre
Tshotsholoza – trad. Nguni Song
The Isle is Full of Noises – Bob Chilcott
Amavolovolo – Arr. Rudolph de Beer

Tickets for the concert cost £10 (under 16s free) and are available on the door, or in advance from St Wilfrid’s Parish Office between 9.30-1.30pm Tel: 01423 509971
All proceeds will go to support two charities – St Wilfrid’s Church Development Fund and Home Farm Trust, a national charity which supports those with learning disabilities.

