Victoria Shopping Centre supports One Great Day with Summer Fête

Please share the news











11 Shares

Loading Map.... Victoria Shopping Centre

Station Parade - Harrogate

Events Station Parade - Harrogate 53.991908 -1.5377246000000468

Date/Time

Date(s) - 29/06/2019 - 30/06/2019

All Day

Location

Victoria Shopping Centre

Station Parade

Harrogate







Harrogate’s Victoria Shopping Centre is one of 200 shopping centres across the UK taking part in ‘One Great Day’ on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June. One Great Day is a series of family and community charity events being held throughout the month of June to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, and other local children’s health charities. Participating shopping centres provide a special event or family fun day for local communities across the UK, whilst raising money for a number of great causes.

One Great Day was established in 2014 and has so far raised over £500,000 for 113 different children’s charities along with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. One Great Day now covers over 70 million square feet of retail space across the United Kingdom, from Folkestone to Aberdeen and nearly everywhere in-between!

Victoria Shopping Centre will be raising money for Fight Ependymoma, which funds research into childhood ependymoma brain tumours as well as Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Throughout the weekend, the shopping centre will host a Summer Fête filled with fun, family activities including a tombola, children’s games and rides as well as visits from York Bird of Prey and White Rose Beauty College. Plus, there will be an ice cream van and burger van for guests to enjoy.

James White, centre manager of Victoria Shopping Centre, commented: One Great Day is a fantastic event that allows our community to come together whilst helping children that really need support. Hosting an event like this is a really fun way to give something back to assist the wonderful work of Fighting Ependymoma and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity which supports patients and families from across the UK. One Great Day is an event that has fantastic energy and brings our community together while raising money for charity. Families in the area get to enjoy a fun day out – and it’s all for a good cause!





Michal Noe, Trustee of One Great Day, said: We are thrilled to have Victoria Shopping Centre as one of 200 shopping centres taking part this year, helping so many ill children across the country. We are so grateful to CBRE, Lockton, Montague Evans and Savills, our official corporate partners, whose sponsorship means that every penny put in our collection buckets goes directly to these worthy charities.

For more information on One Great Day visit www.theonegreatday.com

For Twitter news and updates follow @onegreatday1

For Facebook news and updates follow https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatDay1

For Instagram news and updates https://www.instagram.com/one_great_day_1/

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals with the broadest range of dedicated, children’s healthcare specialists under one roof in the UK. The hospital’s pioneering research and treatment gives hope to children from across the UK with the rarest, most complex and often life-threatening conditions. Our patients and families are central to everything we do – from the moment they come through the door and for as long as they need us.











Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity needs to raise money to support the hospital to give children who need help the most the best chance for life. The charity funds research into pioneering new treatments for children, provides the most up to date medical equipment, funds support services for children and their families and supports the essential rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital. You can help us to provide world class care for our patients and families. For more information visit www.gosh.org









Please share the news











11 Shares