Valentine’s Day Show Home Event at The Willows

Love is in the Air at The Willows!

Yorkshire based housebuilder, Stonebridge Homes, would like to invite you to their Valentine’s Day Show Home Event, filled with love-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

On Saturday 11th February, Stonebridge Homes will be celebrating Valentine’s Day in their show home at The Willows, Harrogate. The show home will be decorated to the nines, with heart shaped balloons, rose petals and romantic music, to really get people feeling the love!

Between 11am and 4.30pm, ALT Events will be serving up a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for guests to enjoy. And, to inject a little more love into the day, they’ll also be conducting a Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktail demonstration at 12.30pm, which is not to be missed.

If you book an appointment on Saturday 11th February, you’ll also get the opportunity to spin Stonebridge’s Wheel of Love! Spin the wheel to win a Valentine’s-themed prize, such as champagne, chocolates, a romantic meal for two, a flower delivery and much more.

Chris Kelly, Head of Sales, said: “Valentine’s Day is one of our favourite times of the year at Stonebridge Homes. We love decorating our show homes with balloons and decorations, and this year we wanted to put on an event filled with love. We are excited to see people win some brilliant prizes on our Wheel of Love, and hope everybody has a fantastic day.”

If you’d like to attend this Valentine’s Day event, please let us know you’re coming by calling 0113 357 1204 or emailing thewillows@stonebridgehomes.co.uk.