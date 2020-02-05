Please share the news













Harrogate

25/02/2020 - 29/02/2020

Harrogate Theatre

Oxford Street

Harrogate



NYK HG1 1Q



This February, writer/performer Adam Z. Robinson brings his brand new show UPON THE STAIR to Harrogate Theatre. The play uses storytelling, live music and fully-integrated British Sign Language (BSL) to bring three chilling ghost stories to life. It is a thrilling experience for hearing and d/Deaf audiences alike; a trio of macabre tales to unsettle and delight which will linger long after the lights go out.

After two national tours of his first show The Book of Darkness & Light and a 30+ date of his follow-up show SHIVERS (both performed across multiple sold out dates in Harrogate Theatre’s studio), Robinson returns with his most exciting, ambitious and gripping production yet. The show includes fully-integrated BSL and Visual Vernacular (VV) throughout, performed by Deaf actor and dancer Raffie Julien (Channel 5’s Clink, The Last Five Years, Tommy). A specially created live violin score was composed and is performed by Chloë Hayward. Directed by Fringe First Award winner Dick Bonham (Going Viral) UPON THE STAIR is a spellbinding Gothic treat.

The show is made up of three tales of terror. In ‘The Cry of the Bubák’ a haunted man flees to a health facility to escape his past, only to have it catch up with him in a most horrifying way. In ‘Mirrorman’ a family move to an old house on the edge of town and discover that its previous owner may not have left after all. In ‘The Xylotheque’ a librarian visits the estate of a doctor with a nefarious reputation and comes face-to-face with his diabolical practices.

Working alongside Deaf consultants and linguists Adam Bassett (Up ’n’ Under, The Muddy Boot Room) and Brian Duffy (Small World, 4.48 Psychosis) as well as dramaturg Jeni Draper (fingersmiths, whose recent My Mother Said I Never Should was a hit at Sheffield Theatres), Robinson’s script has been developed and translated into BSL and VV, making Upon the Stair accessible for d/Deaf audiences without the need of an interpreter on stage. After seeing an early-stage sharing of the work, Deaf writer, director and actor Barry Long said: “This show is great for deaf people to be able to go and feel comfortable watching knowing that they will be able to follow what is going on, it’s got everything it needs to allow deaf people truly full access.”

Writer/performer Adam Z. Robinson says: “I’ve never been more excited or proud about anything we’ve done before. These are the scariest and most atmospheric stories we’ve ever put on stage. We’ve been surrounded by such a wonderful and talented team to bring the show to life and I can’t wait to share Upon the Stair with you all.”

The show is on at Harrogate Theatre from 25th – 29th February at 7.30pm, with an additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday 29th.

UPON THE STAIR is a co-production with Harrogate Theatres, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, and producers LittleMighty. The two venues provided the team with support, space and creative input to produce the show. The play premiered at Square Chapel on Saturday 11 January 2020 and went on to do a four performance run at Salisbury Theatre. More dates will be announced soon for autumn 2020.

UPON THE STAIR is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.





