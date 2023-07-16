We have teamed up with our friends at Al Bivio at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate for the ultimate Italian wine tasting experience.

We will be tasting 8 wines, from Amarone della Valpolicella to Taurasi (aka the Barolo of the south) to Supertuscany. Great wines, great vintages. Below the wines we will be tasting:

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, 2007

Taurasi, 2005/2010

Barbaresco 2010

Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2007

Syrah, 2009

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva 2007

Rossese di Dolceacqua, 2009

This is the ultimate Italian wine tasting experience. 8 great wines, limited to 30 people, each wine introduced by our own wine expert.

Our ultimate Italian wine tasting experience is also the perfect gift, whether for a birthday or the Father’s Day, if you dad loves his wines, this is the perfect present.

You will also have the option to stay for dinner, pre booking required. You will also be able to take home the wine at a special price.

These are some of our testimonials:

“Andrea, your knowledge is inspirational! Thank you for a wonderful night – again” A Simmons.

“I have been to over 100 wine tastings all over the world and I would have to say this will stay in my top 10.”Charles W Denney II

