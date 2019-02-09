Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/02/2019 - 10/02/2019
7:00pm - 12:00am
Location
Bilton Working Men's Club
Skipton Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 4LL
Ultimate Coldplay are a live tribute to Coldplay.
Based in the UK and performing all the Coldplay hits and more in a brilliant sound and look a like show.
They are coming to Harrogate at the Bilton Working Men’s Club on Friday, 9 February 2019.
The band is on stage at 9pm, but come down before for some of the best drink’s prices in Harrogate.
See https://www.facebook.com/ultimatecoldplay/
Tickets £4 members and £7 non-members and over 18”s only.