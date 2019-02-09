ultimate coldplay harrogate

Ultimate Coldplay

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/02/2019 - 10/02/2019
7:00pm - 12:00am

Location
Bilton Working Men's Club

Skipton Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 4LL


Ultimate Coldplay are a live tribute to Coldplay.

Based in the UK and performing all the Coldplay hits and more in a brilliant sound and look a like show.

They are coming to Harrogate at the Bilton Working Men’s Club on Friday, 9 February 2019.

The band is on stage at 9pm, but come down before for some of the best drink’s prices in Harrogate.

See https://www.facebook.com/ultimatecoldplay/

Tickets £4 members and £7 non-members and over 18”s only.

 




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*