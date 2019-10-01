UCI feedback meeting, hosted by Harrogate District Chamber and Harrogate BID

Please share the news











Prospect Place - Harrogate

Date(s) - 02/10/2019

5:30pm - 7:30pm

Hotel du Vin

Prospect Place

Harrogate



HG1 1LB



Organised by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Harrogate BID, it is an opportunity for business owners and managers to share their experiences, whether good or bad, of the nine-day event.

It takes place on Wednesday, October 2 at 5.30pm at Hotel du Vin, Harrogate. The meeting is open to all businesses in the Harrogate district who want to give their feedback.

The impact of the UCI World Championships on Harrogate businesses will be assessed at a meeting on Wednesday.

For anyone who can’t attend, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is distributing survey cards to be completed giving details of the impact of the UCI cycling.

Alternatively, any business can give feedback directly to the chamber at ceo@harrogatechamber.co.uk

