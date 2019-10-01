UCI feedback meeting, hosted by Harrogate District Chamber and Harrogate BID

Date/Time
Date(s) - 02/10/2019
5:30pm - 7:30pm

Location
Hotel du Vin

Prospect Place
Harrogate

HG1 1LB


Organised by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Harrogate BID, it is an opportunity for business owners and managers to share their experiences, whether good or bad, of the nine-day event.

It takes place on Wednesday, October 2 at 5.30pm at Hotel du Vin, Harrogate. The meeting is open to all businesses in the Harrogate district who want to give their feedback.

The impact of the UCI World Championships on Harrogate businesses will be assessed at a meeting on Wednesday.

For anyone who can’t attend, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is distributing survey cards to be completed giving details of the impact of the UCI cycling.

Alternatively, any business can give feedback directly to the chamber at ceo@harrogatechamber.co.uk

The Chamber is keen to build an extensive picture of the overall impact of the event and is encouraging people to send in as much detail about the results for their business as possible.





