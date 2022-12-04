Trio Balthasar concert

Trio Balthasar is a new chamber group, committed to imaginative, diverse programming. Since their launch at Wigmore Hall in 2022 they have appeared at the City Music Foundation’s Wigmore Hall Gala, the Rye Festival, Petworth Festival and the Kirker Music Festival on Ischia.

Individually each member of the Trio Balthasar has been praised for their vivacity, emotional depth and breathtaking playing. Comprised of Michael Foyle, 2016 winner of The Netherlands Violin Competition, principal cellist of the London Symphony Orcherstra, Tim Hugh, and acclaimed pianist Iain Burnside, the Trio present a programme where central masterpieces sit alongside diverse repertoire.

Ticket pricing: £23 (Band A) £21 (Band B). Book a series subscription for all four concerts to receive a 10% discount. We’re offering everyone under 35 the opportunity to attend one of the Sunday Series concerts for £5. To redeem this offer call our Box Office. You will need to bring photo ID to the concert of your choosing.

Book online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/trio-balthasar-12-february-2023/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.

Programme:

Joan Trimble – Phantasy Trio

Brahms – Trio No.2 in C major, Op. 87

Haydn – Trio in E minor Hob XV:12

Debussy arr. Sally Beamish – La Mer