Date/Time
Date(s) - 5 November 2021 - 9 January 2022
10:00am - 6:00pm
Location
Corner of Mayfield Grove and Mayfield Terrace
HARROGATE
North Yorkshire
HG1 5EY
TOYTROPOLIS is now open! Come along and spot your childhood toys. Bring your kids, grandkids, friends and help them spot their favourites whilst raising funds for North Yorkshire Horizons.
Learn about addiction, the causes of addiction and the treatment services that are available and the amazing work that NYH do; saving and changing lives!
Please spread the word on your social media. Thank you.
Coming in late November: Christmas at TOYTROPOLIS.