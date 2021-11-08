Date/Time

Date(s) - 5 November 2021 - 9 January 2022

10:00am - 6:00pm

Location

Corner of Mayfield Grove and Mayfield Terrace

HARROGATE

North Yorkshire

HG1 5EY



TOYTROPOLIS is now open! Come along and spot your childhood toys. Bring your kids, grandkids, friends and help them spot their favourites whilst raising funds for North Yorkshire Horizons.

Learn about addiction, the causes of addiction and the treatment services that are available and the amazing work that NYH do; saving and changing lives!

Please spread the word on your social media. Thank you.

Coming in late November: Christmas at TOYTROPOLIS.





