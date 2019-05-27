Tom Toal and Mark Simmons .. Knaresborough Comedy Festival

2 months ago
Date/Time
Date(s) - 26/07/2019
8:00pm - 10:30pm

Location
Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ


Running from 19th to 27th July, the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 will take place over two weekends giving the chance to see performances from eight fantastic comedians. There will be a double bill show at 8pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, each with two full Edinburgh Festival previews.

The second week of the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 starts with one of our all-time favourite acts and another appearing for the very first time. Tom Toal’s brand new show is another hour in his trademark style – relatable, confessional, personal and always hilarious. Mark Simmons is enjoying a meteoric rise in the comedy industry and is one of the best pure joke-slingers you’ll ever see. Together it’s another night of comedy of the very highest order!

Weekend 1

Friday 19th: Harriet Dyer/Lou Conran

Saturday 20th: Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter/Boothby Graffoe

Weekend 2

Friday 26th: Tom Toal/Mark Simmonns

Saturday 27th: Maisie Adam/Alfie Moore

Individual Double Bill tickets can be bought for £10 from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough

All tickets including the multi-buy offers can be bought online at www.knaresboroughcomedyfestival.com or by calling 07835 927965 (credit card payment will be taken at time of booking)





