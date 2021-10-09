TIME, TEA and TEXTILES

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 October 2021

11:00am - 4:00pm

Friends Meeting House

SABIR الصبر

Tea, Textiles and Time by Kate Dunn and Matilda Velevitch

Sabir – patience, endurance & tolerance. These are all human qualities we share which can be reinforced when we come together to support and encourage one another, often over a cup of tea.

“Life on hold for an indefinite period” is reality in the journey of refugees and asylum seekers here in the UK. More recently, it is something we have all learned to live with. But, with this pause and uncertainty comes reflection and joy in rediscovering the simple and comforting rituals in all of our lives.

If we allow ourselves time to reflect, we all have a visual image of our personal journey; a geographical, emotional, spiritual, cultural blend of loose-leaf tea.

More often than not, our narratives interweave, connecting us to each other like the woven threads in cloth.

We would love you come and explore these journeys and rituals at our collaborative textiles workshop, exploring shared experiences and connections around the borderless themes of Tea, Textiles and Time.

Together we will create memory maps on fabric, using: tea dyed linen, stained tea paper, various threads, tracing paper, coloured ink, ink pen &watercolour pastels.

We will prepare and drink teas and tisanes from around the world and, of course, a “good Yorkshire brew.”

Everyone welcome.

Saturday October 16th: 11am – 4pm. Harrogate Friends Meeting House, 12A Queen Parade, Harrogate, HG1 5PP.

Working in partnership with Harrogate District of Sanctuary, Bettys and Taylors community recycling project; The Cone Exchange, Harrogate Quaker FMH and Useful Productions.



