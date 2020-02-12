The York BID secure site for CBeebies event

Please share the news













Tower Street - York

Date(s) - 11/09/2020 - 04/10/2020

Clifford's Tower

Tower Street

York

North Yorkshire

YO1 9SA



The York BID have been working with Step Inside Productions, part of the Theseus Agency, to bring the exciting CBeebies Rainbow Adventure to York 11th September to 4th October this year.

Tickets for this first ever CBeebies interactive pop-up experience go on sale today at www.cbeebiesrainbowadventure.com

Events and festivals are one of the key areas of focus for the BID who work closely with festival organisers to support events that will bring increased visitor numbers to the city and benefit the businesses that are based there.

Step Inside Productions contacted the BID late last year to help them secure a site suitable for the Rainbow Adventure, which is touring the UK from April this year. The inflatable structure, which will house a bespoke CBeebies garden and five themed, interactive rooms based on well-loved CBeebies shows, has specific technical requirements that had to be met in any potential venue.

York BID Operations Manager, Carl Alsop, identified potential sites and approached stakeholders before settling on the Castle car park next to Clifford’s Tower, which met all the practical requirements necessary, including transport links and adjacent facilities.

Carl said: With the enduring popularity of CBeebies with young families, we knew it was important to make sure this event happened. Thankfully the City of York Council team felt the same way and were proactive in supporting us to secure the Castle car park as a venue.

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director at the BID says, The Rainbow Adventure will bring a welcome family-friendly attraction to York at the end of the summer, and we expect it to bring many extra visitors to York who will stay, shop and socialise in addition to visiting the CBeebies experience. This will be a great boost to local businesses.





