The wildish draw – day 1

The Wildish Club

Join the Wildish Club for 4 hours of inspiring drawing and exploring with professional artist Jonny Boatfield.

They will be working together to create a beautiful map of a local ancient woodland.

The event is completely free of charge and open to all ages and abilities. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

They will meet at the wildish store in Pateley Bridge at 11am and walk for about 15 minutes to the woodland. Arrangements can be made to park at the woodland if needed.

Bring your own lunch to eat together in the woods.

There are limited spaces available per day so contact nell@bearmade.co.uk to book a spot and learn more.

Oscar Boatfield and Nell Wharton founded The Wildish Club to help give people confidence to get out outdoors with a purpose and connect with each other and nature.

www.thewildishclub.co.uk/events