Date/Time

Date(s) - 30 October 2021

7:30pm - 9:00pm

Location

St Wilfrid's Church

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2EY



What if you were arrested for a crime you knew nothing about? What if everyone else began to doubt you? What if you began to doubt yourself?

On the morning of his 30th birthday, Joe wakes up to a huge surprise when two men are in his flat to arrest him. But what has he done wrong? As he racks his brains to understand what it might be, a media storm erupts around him and he is soon trending online as a hate figure. They appear to have ‘his data’ to confirm his guilt but what that might be, and where it has come from, he can’t get to the bottom of. Determined to clear his name he begins to look into the system which has condemned him, but the deeper he gets into his case, the deeper he becomes lost in a nightmare he can’t wake up from…

In this comic and gripping reimagining of Franz Kafka’s The Trial, from Proper Job Theatre and Chris O’Connor, we explore the world of big data, public shaming and the nature of guilt. This satirical, absurdist take on today’s world will have you laughing and terrified in equal measure, and ultimately the very idea of justice is put on trial, with all of us in the dock.



