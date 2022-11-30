The Spirit of Christmas with Harrogate Theatre Choir

The Spirit of Christmas with Harrogate Theatre Choir

When

10 December 2022    
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Where

St Andrew's Chruch Starbeck
St. Andrew’s Church,, Knaresborough, England, HG2 7JJ, North Yorkshire

A candlelit concert featuring classic carols plus choral baubles including: Walking in the Air, Winter Wonderland, Carol of the Bells, Mary, Did you Know?….a perfect opportunity for everyone, across all ages, to enjoy the simple pleasure of hearing live voices celebrate the festive season

Admission FREE but we recommend you reserve your seat: trybooking.co.uk/BYAH
or email htcsecretary17@gmail.com

Refreshments available

Further information on the website:  https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/events/

Collection supporting MIND in Harrogate and the Harrogate District Foodbank

