The Pavilions of Harrogate Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair

Date/Time

Date(s) - 29 October 2021 - 31 October 2021

All Day

Location

Yorkshire Show Ground

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8NZ



art, antiques & decorative fair featuring specialist dealers from across the UK. Highly popular event for quality pieces from £20 to £20,000. Including traditional furniture, silver, jewellery, ceramics, glass, Oriental and Eastern collectables, Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Mid-Century Modern, traditional and Contemporary Art and Modern British and much more.