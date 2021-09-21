The Paul Mirfin Band to perform in Starbeck

Date/Time

Date(s) - 9 October 2021

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Starbeck Methodist Church

An evening of uplifting songs by The Paul Mirfin Band with support act Sarah-Louise Boyle.

Entry is £8 on the door.

The Paul Mirfin Band are a folk rock band from Knaresborough, North Yorkshire that formed in May 2015. The founding member was Paul Mirfin (lead vocals, guitar, merlin, harmonica) who, whilst working as a train conductor on Northern Rail, began writing and performing songs at music events that he organised at the local Caffe Nero branch in Harrogate. The original band came together after Mirfin put a call out at his local church to recruit musicians. During the first few months of forming there was a speedy acceleration in the popularity of the band as they played in pubs, cafes, churches and at country music festivals. The trio’s unique acoustic sound with a range of instruments from Merlin,



