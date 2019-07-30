Please share the news













Loading Map.... Mirfield Showground

Huddersfield Road - Mirfield

Events Huddersfield Road - Mirfield 53.67456199999999 -1.6874232999999776

Date/Time

Date(s) - 18/08/2019

8:30am - 5:30pm

Location

Mirfield Showground

Huddersfield Road

Mirfield



WF14 9NE



On Sunday 18th August, the Mirfield showground becomes the centre of attention, attracting 10,000 visitors to the annual Mirfield Show. It promises to be high on value, large on entertainment and memorable in every way. Children under the age of 16 can attend for free.

The Mirfield show offers a magic day out, mixing traditional agricultural show with all-round entertainment for the whole family. Visitors can try and pick out the winning pony, spot the bonniest baby, choose the golden oldie dog or guess which entry will win the best flower display or the most delicious home-made cake competitions.

The event is staged by The Mirfield Agricultural Association and is over 70 years old. It has been reinvigorated in recent years, with visitors appreciating the show’s unique mix of local rivalry and community spirit, the outstanding entertainment with plenty of opportunities for family fun. This year’s theme is ‘Transport’ and offers the chance to display the full range of transportation from horse-drawn to steam and up to modern day.

Show organiser Joe Kelly commented: Mirfield Show is proud to be one of the lowest priced family agricultural days out in Yorkshire. We offer such a large number of events, competitions and attractions that families often tell us they are hard pushed to get around them all in the day!

Please see the website for more information and to buy tickets for the show: https://mirfieldshow.com/







