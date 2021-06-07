Date/Time

Date(s) - 25/06/2021

7:00pm

Location

Ripon Workhouse Museum

Categories

The Three Inch Fools take to the road with five actors, all manner of musical instruments and an inventive take on Shakespeare’s raucous comedy The Merry Wives Of Windsor.

Prepare for an evening of mischief and hilarity, as The Fools present this rip-roaring Shakespearean comedy at some of the most beautiful and historic landmarks in the UK. This Shakespearean classic will be getting the full Three Inch Fools treatment: live music-making, deft physicality and vibrant story-telling. Expect fast-paced drama, plenty of musical instruments and many a quick costume change along the way!

Bring your own blankets, cushions, and camping-chairs and join us on our outdoor adventure. Come prepared for the weather – the performance will continue come rain come shine.

This performance takes place in the Workhouse Museum Gardens. A bar will be available on site. Tickets are sold in accordance with Government Guidelines on Covid-19 safety measures in force at the time. Please do not hesitate to ring the venue to discuss ticket and seating arrangements.

Book here: https://riponmuseums.co.uk/events/the_merry_wives_of_windsor





