The Man Who Sold his Skin (15) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/the-man-who-sold-his-skin-15
The Man who Sold his Skin | Tunisia | 2020 | Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania | 15 | 104 min | IDMb 6.9 | Subtitled
Sam Ali, a Syrian young man, took refuge in Lebanon to flee the Syrian civil war. There, he meets Jeffrey Godefroi, a famous tattoo artist, who makes Mr Ali’s back his canvas for a piece of work. Soon, Mr Ali becomes a living work of art, worth an astronomical sum on the art market. Collectors are interested, auction goes up, human rights activists are outraged. Mr Ali must get out of the predicament he’s in; the man who sold his skin. Oscar nominated.
Nominated best international feature at the 2021 Oscars, this Tunisian film tells a story of two lovers separated by the Syrian civil war. The film is original, captivating, has many twists, is engaging throughout and thought-provoking with poignant messages about borders, freedom, art, and the state of humanity. It’s a ‘must-see’.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note that doors open at 7pm but the film will start at 7.30pm. All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.