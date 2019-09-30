The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate

Date/Time
Date(s) - 28/11/2019 - 01/12/2019
All Day

Location
Harrogate Convention Centre

Kings Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 5LA


The Knitting & Stitching Shows are the UK’s biggest textile art, craft and design events.  T

he events offer hundreds of workshops, demonstrations and interactive features, curated galleries showcasing the work of leading textile artists and groups from all over the world, and hundreds of specialist craft companies selling essential supplies.

Thursday 28th November – 1st December 2019
10am to 5.30pm (Sunday 5pm)

See https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/






