The Jive Aces – Big Beat Revue

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 24/04/2020
7:30pm - 11:00pm

Location
Harrogate Theatre

6 Oxford St.
Harrogate
Yorkshire
HG1 1QF


“The crazy energy of the Jive Aces can certainly whisk you away to a different era and tempt you to Jump, Jive and Wail out of happiness and joy!” – The Student Newspaper, Edinburgh

The UK’s No.1 swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces present their brand new show “The Big Beat Revue”.
The show features special guests, West End singer and dancer Kara Lane, Lottie B on the low baritone sax, the vibrant notes of the trumpeting of Antonio Socci and the romantic accordion playing of Grazia Bevilacqua.

From beginning to end the show is full foot tapping songs from the 40’s and 50’s with bouncy rhythms and a dash of Rock ’n’ Roll. The show will have you want to stand up and dance in the aisle with all-time classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrew Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their 10 studio albums.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Haircut & Pint for £13 in aid of Henshaws!

Next Story

Art Workshop - Connect with Nature

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info