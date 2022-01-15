The Jive Aces – Big Beat Revue 2022

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11 February 2022

7:30pm - 10:30pm

Location

Harrogate Theatre

Harrogate



NYK HG1 1Q



“The crazy energy of the Jive Aces can certainly whisk you away to a different era and tempt you to Jump, Jive and Wail out of happiness and joy!” – The Student Newspaper, Edinburgh

The UK’s No.1 swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces present their brand new show “The Big Beat Revue”.

The show features special guests, West End singer and dancer Kara Lane, Lottie B on the low baritone sax, the vibrant notes of the trumpeting of Antonio Socci and the romantic accordion playing of Grazia Bevilacqua.

From beginning to end the show is full foot tapping songs from the 40’s and 50’s with bouncy rhythms and a dash of Rock ’n’ Roll. The show will have you want to stand up and dance in the aisle with all-time classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrew Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their 10 studio albums.