The Happines Lab, a free 6-week course

Please share the news











1 Share

Loading Map.... St Luke’s Church

Franklin Square - Harrogate

Events Franklin Square - Harrogate 54.00001640000001 -1.538346400000023

Date/Time

Date(s) - 25/02/2020

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location

St Luke's Church

Franklin Square

Harrogate



HG1 5EL



A six-week course helping you explore what psychologists, doctors and faith leaders have to say about happiness.

Begins Tuesday, 25 February at 7pm, St Lukes Church, Harrogate

The course will be run at St Luke’s Church and is based on a series of fly-on-the-wall documentaries following twelve people as they explore what it means to be happy. The idea is that as we observe their journey space is created enabling us to engage in a conversation about our own happiness.

The course is free, and open to all. Come along and join in the conversation (or just sit back and listen if that’s more your thing!)

The Happiness Lab is a six-week course that enables you to explore what psychologists, doctors and faith leaders say will make people happier.

St Luke’s Church, Franklin Square For further details call 01423 565129 or email happylabharrogate@gmail.com





