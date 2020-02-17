Happines Lab Harrogate

The Happines Lab, a free 6-week course

Date/Time
Date(s) - 25/02/2020
7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location
St Luke's Church

Franklin Square
Harrogate

HG1 5EL


The course will be run at St Luke’s Church and is based on a series of fly-on-the-wall documentaries following twelve people as they explore what it means to be happy. The idea is that as we observe their journey space is created enabling us to engage in a conversation about our own happiness.

The course is free, and open to all. Come along and join in the conversation (or just sit back and listen if that’s more your thing!)

St Luke’s Church, Franklin Square For further details call 01423 565129 or email happylabharrogate@gmail.com






