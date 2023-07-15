THE GIN TO MY TONIC FESTIVAL HARROGATE @ WILFRID’S CHURCH

Take a ‘spirited’ adventure with the UK’s Best Craft Gin & Spirit Festival – includes Lemonade.

The Gin to My Tonic are delighted to be embarking on a 25-date nationwide tour in 2023 visiting locations old and new, and uniting hundreds of different craft gins and spirits under one roof to create what can only be described as one epic celebration!

Our aim is simple – to celebrate and raise awareness of fabulous craft gins, spirits and distillers, introduce you to new gins, rums and vodkas you may not have discovered before, and let you enjoy tasting samples as part of your tickets from an array on onsite craft distillers all excited to meet with you. Sampling is all part of the fun, and we are proud to be regarded as the ‘festival of choice’ for the craft gin industry. It means we will always have the very best producers ready and waiting to sample with you, which in turn will always ensure you leave suitably inspired and more knowledgeable than before.

Beyond our sampling room, we have extensively stocked bars with hundreds of different craft gins and spirits to tantalise you with. Whilst gin is proudly showcased on our menus, we now offer so much more than just gin with rum, vodka, tequila, cocktails, prosecco and even beer now on offer! The festival is enriched further by fabulous LIVE music and entertainment guaranteed to lift your spirits.

So, what are you waiting for… whether you are a budding enthusiast or seasoned connoisseur, you are guaranteed the perfect craft gin and spirit filled day out with The Gin To My Tonic!

TICKETS £16.50 PER PERSON, INCLUDES:

Explorer Guide

New-Look Glass & Tote Bag

Stainless-Steel Straw & Stainless-Steel Sampling Cup

Extensively Stocked Spirit Bars with 35ml Measures (as opposed to the standard 25ml)

NEW! Prosecco & Beer

NEW! Cocktails

Exclusive Gin & Rum Releases

Free Sampling From Onsite Craft Distillers

Access to Hot & Cold Food

Live Entertainment

SESSION TIMES:

Saturday 15th July 2023; 12.00pm – 4.00pm

Saturday 15th July 2023; 6.00pm – 10.00pm

Your ticket provides you with guaranteed entry to the session of your choosing, along with all the fantastic goodies detailed within your ticket. We are proud to say that stainless steel sampling cups are a new addition to all 2023 tickets, giving you a fabulous keepsake that empowers you to be more sustainable when sampling with our onsite craft distillers.

The bar itself will operate on a token system with each token costing £6.25 for a 35ml measure of gin, garnish and appropriate mixer. Tokens are sold in blocks of four but can be shared and split between your group. Cash and card payments are accepted.