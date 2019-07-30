The Geeky Disney Movie Quiz

Date/Time
Date(s) - 29/08/2019
7:30pm - 10:30pm
Location
Everyman Cinema Harrogate
Westgate House, Station Parade
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG11HQ
Join us this August for 4 quiz rounds all based on Walt Disney movies!
This quiz is for all ages & will be held in the bar area of the Everyman Cinema (so no need to book seats, although we do recommend arriving early to ensure you get a good spot).
It’s £3 per person to enter & we recommend teams of up to 6 people.
We’ll have loads of prizes to be won too!
Find out more at: www.facebook.com/GeekPubQuiz/