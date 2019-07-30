The Geeky Disney Movie Quiz

Published on
Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 29/08/2019
7:30pm - 10:30pm

Location
Everyman Cinema Harrogate

Westgate House, Station Parade
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG11HQ


Join us this August for 4 quiz rounds all based on Walt Disney movies!
This quiz is for all ages & will be held in the bar area of the Everyman Cinema (so no need to book seats, although we do recommend arriving early to ensure you get a good spot).
It’s £3 per person to enter & we recommend teams of up to 6 people.
We’ll have loads of prizes to be won too!
Find out more at: www.facebook.com/GeekPubQuiz/





Please share the news
  • 7
    Shares
  • 7
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*