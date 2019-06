Please share the news













Loading Map.... The Crest Care Home

32 Rutland Drive - Harogate

Events 32 Rutland Drive - Harogate 53.9916288 -1.56070509999995

Date/Time

Date(s) - 28/06/2019

12:00am - 4:00pm

Location

The Crest Care Home

32 Rutland Drive

Harogate



HG1 2NS



We would like to invite you to attend our very special Care Home Open Day held on the 28th of June 2019 starting at 12:00

We will have a cake stall, raffle and a tombola.

BBQ and refreshments will be available from 12:30

We will also have singer Emma James here for a live concert

Grand opening of our new garden will take place at 13:00