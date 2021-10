Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 March 2022

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7JR



We are looking forward to the return of The Chorus Crew with their captain Don Mason to Starbeck Methodist Church. We are expecting folk songs, sea shanties and comic songs with plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in. There’s lots of banter and the audience is sure to have a good time!

Entry £8 at the door.