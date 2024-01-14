The Chorus Crew at Starbeck Methodist Church

Hooray, The Chorus Crew are returning to Starbeck Methodist Church, beat the January slump with sea shanties, folk songs, humour and joviality from Captain Don and the lads!

This event is part of the winter programme of community concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church.

Entry is £9, pay at the door. Concessions: <12 yrs free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval.

For further details please email starbeckfff@gmail.com or visit

www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch

www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk