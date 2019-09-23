The Big Draw Festival

Date(s) - 12/10/2019
10:00am

Coppice Valley Primary School

Knapping Hill
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2DN


On 12th October, Coppice Valley Primary School will be running a free drop-in drawing event in association with The Big Draw Festival 2019. The Big Draw is an international drawing event that celebrates creativity and wellbeing.

Drawing activities will be inspired by our outstanding outdoor space and include working with charcoal, ink, oil and chalk pastels. We will take lines for a walk across large pieces of paper!

We will take bark rubbings from our glorious range of trees and celebrate the abundant colours and textures surrounding our school buildings.

Put Saturday 12th October in your diary and pop along between either 10am – 12pm or between 1pm – 3pm. Refreshments will be available.

Open to all Coppice Valley families as well as the wider community irrespective of age or ability. We look forward to seeing you!





