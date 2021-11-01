The best of Gilbert & Sullivan – New Year programme at the Royal Hall

Date/Time

Date(s) - 7 January 2022 - 9 January 2022

All Day

Location

Royal Hall

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2RD



Booking is now open for our fantastic New Year Programme at the Royal Hall, Harrogate from 7 – 9 January 2022.

Box Office Tel: 01422-323252 – www.gsfestivals.org

Our outstanding three-night spectacular includes –

THE BEST OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN

The Royal Hall, Friday 7 January at 7.30 pm

Tickets from £25. Book online at www.gsfestivals.org or call the box office on 01422 323252

Which is your favourite Gilbert and Sullivan opera? There’s no need to decide when you can have a cavalcade of the very best of G&S, from the wonderfully familiar to the surprisingly unfamiliar, performed by the best G&S singers in the world!

The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, led by celebrated comic baritone Simon Butteriss, and accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra, will take you on a whirlwind tour of the immortal Savoy Operas, set in context by fascinating, historical, gossipy anecdotes that will effortlessly transport you back to the glitter and glamour of the 19th century Savoy Theatre.

Joining Simon on stage will be NGSOC stars including Matthew Siveter, David Menezes and Amy Payne.

The National Festival Orchestra will be conducted by David Russell Hulme.

THE MAGIC OF VIENNA NEW YEAR GALA CONCERT

The Royal Hall, Saturday 8 January at 7.30 pm

Tickets from £28. Book online at www.gsfestivals.org or call the box office on 01422 323252

Enchantment awaits!

Come on a magical journey through Vienna, the musical capital of the world, and celebrate the New Year in style. Our annual Gala Concert will be an absolute treat, and what a fabulous Christmas present for that special person too.

Enjoy a fantastic selection of the most beautiful pieces by Johann Strauss, Mozart, Lehar and more brought to you by the renowned National Festival Orchestra, conducted by Aidan Faughey. Our soloists include international opera stars James Cleverton and Rebecca Bottone.

THE MIKADO, Charles Court Opera

The Royal Hall, Sunday 9 January at 7.30 pm

Tickets from £25. Book online at www.gsfestivals.org or call the box office on 01422 323252

Charles Court Opera bring their highly successful 5-star London production of the most loved of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpieces, The Mikado.

Behind closed doors at the British Consulate in the town of Titipu, Japan, the scheming, slippery Lord High Executioner is about to hatch one plot too far, with far-reaching and hilarious consequences for everyone involved, especially when the Mikado himself arrives…

Containing familiar songs, including “A wandering minstrel, I”,” I’ve got a little list”, and “Three little maids from school”, this punchy and hilarious satire promises to be a treat for operetta lovers and newcomers alike.

Accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra.

★★★★★ “From the opening explosion of energy this is a show that knows where it’s heading, and that’s to five-star heaven” – What’s On Stage

★★★★ “The cast sings and acts with a winning blend of gusto and wit…” – Evening Standard



