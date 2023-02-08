A moral play without morals

Fires are ravaging the city, but Biedermann isn’t concerned. When two new houseguests appear unexpectedly he’s not worried. Being the great philanthropist, he welcomes them with open arms, offers them a bed for the night and supper. He lets them store petrol in his attic and even supplies some matches.

A dark comedy

This amateur production of “The Arsonists (Beaton)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd www.concordtheatricals.co.uk