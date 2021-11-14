The Addams Family Musical

Date/Time

Date(s) - 31 March 2022 - 2 April 2022

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Harrogate Theatre

NYK HG1 1Q



In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, torture is fun and death and suffering are the stuff of dreams. However, this musical feast embraces the craziness and challenges found in every family.

The Addams kids are growing up and Gomez faces every father’s nightmare. His beloved daughter, Wednesday, the ultimate princess of darkness, has fallen in love with Lucas, a sweet, smart young man from a respectable, conventional family. To make matters worse, she begs Gomez to do something he has never done before – keep a secret from his loving wife, Morticia.

Then one fateful, hilarious night, Gomez and Morticia host a dinner party for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents, Mal and Alice. Joined by son, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandma and Lurch they play ‘The Game’ when secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, hidden feelings are unleashed and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change.

Suitable for all the family, normal or strange, The Addams Family is a comical celebration of family life.






