Tewit Youth Senior Band in Concert

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 09/03/2019
12:00am

Location
Starbeck Methodist Church,

93 High Street, Starbeck,
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG2 7LH


One of our season of Functions for Fun & Fellowship at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.
Tewit Youth Band have been long established as the leading youth band in the Harrogate area. The Senior Band perform widely under their Musical Director, Martin Hall. They take part in the National Youth Brass Band competitions as well as local and area competitions, marching competitions and do very well. They have travelled abroad on tours in Hungary, Germany, Canada and France and take part in the Harrogate International Youth Music Festival over Easter in Harrogate where friendships are formed and exchanges arranged. We are delighted that they are once again returning to Starbeck as one of their annual concerts and we know we will have a splendid evening of entertainment both from the Band but also talented soloists.
Adults £8, children are free. Pay at the door.
Light refreshments in interval.
Level access throughout the building with accessible facilities.
Car Parking at the Church or local streets.

Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*