Tewit Youth Band Open Day

We would like to invite young brass and percussion players to join us to experience what Tewit Youth Band is all about. Our band members will be taking part in an open rehearsal and there will be the opportunity to try out some of our instruments.



We’re not just looking for beginners to start in our Training band. Young people who already play a brass instrument or percussion can slot into whichever band best suits their abilities. Our players are aged from 8-18 years old.