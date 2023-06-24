Tewit Youth Band Open Day

Tewit Youth Band are holding an Open Day on Saturday 24th June 2-4pm at our band rooms in Huby, conveniently located between Harrogate and Leeds.
We would like to invite young brass and percussion players to join us to experience what Tewit Youth Band is all about. Our band members will be taking part in an open rehearsal and there will be the opportunity to try out some of our instruments.
We’re not just looking for beginners to start in our Training band. Young people who already play a brass instrument or percussion can slot into whichever band best suits their abilities. Our players are aged from 8-18 years old.
For more information about Tewit Youth Band, please take a look at our Facebook page @TewitYouthBand or email us at band@tyb.org.uk