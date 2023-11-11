Tewit Silver Band in Concert

Starbeck Methodist Church is looking forward to this concert by York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir. The choir plays a significant part in the rich musical life of York. Their members are passionate about music and singing. Whether your taste is for contemporary or classical, west-end or opera, folk song or spiritual, the wide repertoire of music the choir performs will offer both entertainment and pleasure. The choir has won a number of competitions and has had the privilege of playing in renowned venues in the UK and Europe, including the Royal Albert Hall, Castle Howard, the Castle Museum and York Minster.

Refreshments are served during the interval.

Entry is £9, pay at the door

Concessions: <12 yrs free, teenagers £5