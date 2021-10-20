Tewit Silver Band in Concert

Date/Time

Date(s) - 13 November 2021

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7LH



We are looking forward to the return of Tewit Silver Band to Starbeck Methodist Church.

The band is as the adult arm of the long established Tewit Youth Band and has been highly successful under the musical directorship of Martin Hall.

Do come along and bring your friends to be entertained by winners in the National Championships of Great Britain 2021!

Entry £8 on the door.





