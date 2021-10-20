Tewit Senior Youth Band in Concert

Date/Time

Date(s) - 9 April 2022

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7LH



We look forward to welcoming back the Tewit Senior Youth Band with their musical director Martin Hall, to Starbeck Methodist Church. Their repertoire covers a wide variety of musical styles from traditional brass band pieces to TV and film themes and arrangements of popular tunes. Come along and listen to this top brass band!

Entry £8 on the door.