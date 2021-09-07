Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual General and Members Meeting

Date/Time

Date(s) - 23/09/2021

3:30pm

Location



Categories

All Trust members, members of the public, carers and staff are invited to join Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) for its Annual General and Members Meeting on Thursday 23 September from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The meeting will take place virtually.

To register to attend please send your name and contact email to tewv.ftmembership@nhs.net. The deadline for registration is 9am on Tuesday 21 September.

Find out more at www.tewv.nhs.uk/get-involved/membership/agm/





