Tango by Piazolla

Tickets £16This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount.
U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available.
Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.
Programme to include:
|Piazzolla
|Libertango
|Piazzolla
|Milonga del Angel
|Piazzolla
|The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Piazzolla’s music isn’t just your ordinary tango. He revolutionized the traditional tango and created a new style called nuevo tango, which blends jazz with the sultry rhythms of the tango. He wasn’t afraid to use dissonance and extended harmonies, and he ventured into extended compositional forms that will leave you breathless.
So, are you ready to experience the fiery passion and energy of Tango music like never before? Join us for an unforgettable afternoon.