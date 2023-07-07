Tango by Piazolla

Tango by Piazolla

When

7 July 2023    
3:00pm - 5:00pm
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

 

Tickets £16This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount. 

U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available.

Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

Programme to include:
Piazzolla Libertango
Piazzolla
 Milonga del Angel
Piazzolla
 The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Brace yourself for an afternoon of electrifying Tango music, led by none other than the Master Bandoneon player, Julian Rowlands. Get ready to experience the magic of Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s music, presented just the way he intended it – in the original quintet with piano, double bass, guitar, violin, and the enchanting Bandoneon.

Piazzolla’s music isn’t just your ordinary tango. He revolutionized the traditional tango and created a new style called nuevo tango, which blends jazz with the sultry rhythms of the tango. He wasn’t afraid to use dissonance and extended harmonies, and he ventured into extended compositional forms that will leave you breathless.

So, are you ready to experience the fiery passion and energy of Tango music like never before? Join us for an unforgettable afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.