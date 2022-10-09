Imagine looking up at The Crown Hotel and being confronted by three giant ‘Easter Island’ heads which talk, sing and tell jokes – but the face on one of those heads is yours! Find yourself reciting Shakespeare or singing to the crowd, and have everyone laughing their metaphorical heads off.

Come down with friends and family to The Crown Hotel from 20-22 October to see yourself larger than life. It's free for all the family and no need to book.

Find out more: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/talking-heads-20-22-october-2022/ or call 01423 562303