Swansea City Opera’s Cosi Fan Tutte

14 hours ago
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 25/04/2019
12:00am

Location
Harrogate Theatre

6 Oxford St,
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 1QF


Swansea City Opera make a welcome return with a production of Mozart’s popular and uproarious comic opera, Così fan tutte. SCO are known for their sparkling performances of comic opera and their Così will be no exception.

Beautifully staged in English with elegant classical 19th century costumes, and performed by some of the finest singers and orchestral players in the country, Così fan tutte contains some of Mozart’s most ravishing music and makes for an enchanting and hilarious evening’s entertainment – a feast for the eyes and ears.

Supposedly based on a true story, this comic tale of deception, doubt, devotion and the twists and turns of romantic love, sees how a cynical old man (Don Alfonso) leads two naïve officers into a scandalous wager, in order to prove that it is against a woman’s nature to be faithful – ‘Così fan tutte’ – ‘all women are alike’. As the story unfolds we see just how well he succeeds; at first the women are not willing, but later….well you must wait and see!

There will be a pre-performance talk about the opera and production at 6.15pm, given by the Artistic Director of Swansea City Opera, Brendan Wheatley.

