The nature fairies are gearing up for summer as Studfold Adventure Trail in Nidderdale prepares to open daily from this Saturday 22nd July in time for the school holidays.

This summer, families will notice even more intricately carved fairy houses, including the four seasons tree fairy house (pictured), as they follow the 1.5-mile nature trail as it winds its way through the meadows and ancient woods at Lofthouse near Pateley Bridge.

The attraction has become one of the most popular fairy trails in the UK for its scenic position, the intricate detail of the miniature houses and the content of the nature-related clues that keep youngsters absorbed as families walk along.

This year, Studfold’s owners, both former teachers, have added four more fairy homes along the trail bringing the total number to 30.