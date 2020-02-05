Strictly Speaking Harrogate – Open Evening

Please share the news













Loading Map.... The Cairn Hotel

Ripon Road - Harrogate,

Events Ripon Road - Harrogate, 53.997593 -1.546421

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11/02/2020

6:45pm - 9:00pm

Location

The Cairn Hotel

Ripon Road

Harrogate,

North Yorkshire

HG1 2JD



Our doors are open for our first Open Day of 2020! We look forward to welcoming anyone looking to develop their communication and presentation skills on the 11th February at The Cairn Hotel, starting at 6.45pm.

Operating under the global framework of Toastmasters International, a non-profit organisation with clubs all over the world, our group aims to help members improve their communication, public speaking, and leadership skills, alongside strengthening soft skills such as confidence and resilience.

The open evening will give you a taste of what Toastmasters is all about and how it can help you develop personally and professionally, with insight into a typical meeting as well as a chance to chat with some of our 35 members about their experiences at the club. Refreshments will also be provided.

We look forward to seeing you there!





