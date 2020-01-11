Straybirds choir, together with friends and special guests, present Winter Spaces

Please share the news













Date(s) - 08/02/2020

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Willow Tree Primary School

Wetherby Road

Harrogate



HG2 7SG



Join us as we step into winter, bringing you an expansive soundscape of song, spoken word, instrumental music, breath and silence. So turn your collars against the cold, bring your warmest of hearts and feel the glow as we embrace the beauty and expanse of winter spaces.

We welcome our special guests, pianist Jenny Martins and violist Angela Chan.

Tickets £10 (£5 children) on the door or from your nearest Straybird

Licensed bar for refreshments

All profits from ticket sales are donated to our chosen charity, the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), supporting local people with age or health-related conditions to remain living independently in their own homes.







