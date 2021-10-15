Date/Time

Date(s) - 15 October 2021

7:00pm - 10:00pm

The sound of ice creams and stop me and buy one doesn’t ring out very often during October, but Harrogate International Festivals are bringing ‘stop me and book one’ to Harrogate on the 15th October as part of their plans to light up Harrogate with literature.

The evening forms part of the build up to the forthcoming Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and features projector bikes to light up the town centre. The bikes will explore Harrogate and project animation onto buildings and pavements across town with the opportunity to stop the bikes for a free book as you pass.

Come along and see our mini mobile cinemas – great fun for families to bring out your torches and light up lanterns and discover the mini mobile cinemas across the town.