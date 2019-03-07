Steamer Trading Cookshop Relaunch

Published on
Date/Time
Date(s) - 07/03/2019 - 10/03/2019
9:30am - 5:30pm

Location
Steamer Trading

7-11 Princes St
Harrogate
Yorkshire
HG1 1NG


Following an exciting new refurbishment the Steamer Trading Cookshop on Princes St will reopen to reveal its new look on Thursday 7 March.

Customers will be able to enjoy a free coffee and shop all the big brands already associated with Steamer Trading including Robert Welch, Emma Bridgewater, Cuisinart and Joseph Joseph, as well as stylish new ranges from ProCook.

Please pop in to have a coffee, say hi, and browse our lovely new store!

